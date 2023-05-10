Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Duffy is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Duffy has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Duffy has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4).
