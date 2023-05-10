How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead 3-0 in the series.
You can tune in to watch the Maple Leafs look to beat the the Panthers on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|5/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 FLA
|5/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (278 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
