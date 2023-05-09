Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (10-26) and the Chicago White Sox (12-24) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-5) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 5-18 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (148 total), Kansas City is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Colin Rea
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta
