Tuesday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (10-26) and the Chicago White Sox (12-24) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-5) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 5-18 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (148 total), Kansas City is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.60 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule