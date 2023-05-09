Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. White Sox on May 9, 2023
Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 37 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI.
- He's slashed .280/.381/.508 on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 35 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .240/.279/.438 on the year.
- Witt Jr. brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .213 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Giolito Stats
- The White Sox's Lucas Giolito (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 38th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 24th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 34th.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|6.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Robert Stats
- Robert has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .262/.347/.492 so far this season.
- Robert has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .407 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has put up 33 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .246/.342/.418 so far this season.
- Vaughn enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
