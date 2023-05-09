Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 37 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI.

He's slashed .280/.381/.508 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 35 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.279/.438 on the year.

Witt Jr. brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .213 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox's Lucas Giolito (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Giolito will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 38th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 24th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 34th.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Rays Apr. 23 7.0 5 4 4 5 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 18 6.0 0 0 0 7 1 at Twins Apr. 12 6.0 5 1 1 7 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .262/.347/.492 so far this season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .407 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 33 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .246/.342/.418 so far this season.

Vaughn enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

