The Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals game on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Luis Robert and Salvador Perez.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 33 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 108 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 17th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with 148 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.60 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined 1.459 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Jordan Lyles (0-5) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In seven starts, Lyles has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Colin Rea 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta

