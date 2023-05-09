The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in the second round, with Game 5 coming up.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.2).

Denver gives up 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries