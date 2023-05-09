How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in the second round, with Game 5 coming up.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
- Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.2).
- Denver gives up 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.