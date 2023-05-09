The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in the second round, with Game 5 coming up.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
  • Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.2).
  • Denver gives up 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.