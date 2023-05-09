The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124 on Sunday when they last met. In the Suns' victory, Devin Booker put up 36 points (and added six rebounds and 12 assists), while Nikola Jokic scored 53 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 114 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.8 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 227.5

