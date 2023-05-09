The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are allowing 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -125 17.4 Bruce Brown 10.5 +100 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.