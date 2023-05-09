Jamal Murray will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray, in his last game, had 28 points and seven assists in a 129-124 loss to the Suns.

In this article we will dive into Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 26.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.2 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.6 PRA 37.5 30.1 37.8 PR 30.5 23.9 31.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.0



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

He's attempted 6.6 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 42 28 5 7 1 0 1 5/5/2023 41 32 6 5 1 1 1 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

