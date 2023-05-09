The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -7.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 213.5 points.
  • The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that have had more than 213.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Philadelphia's outings this season is 226.1, 12.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • Philadelphia has gone 48-34-0 ATS this year.
  • The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.
  • Philadelphia has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
  • At home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
  • Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The 76ers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).
  • The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • Philadelphia has put together a 37-13 ATS record and a 43-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39
76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

