Bruce Brown be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 129-124 loss to the Suns, Brown put up five points and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.8 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.7 PRA -- 19 18.2 PR 13.5 15.6 15.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.4



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Suns have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.4 assists per game.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 20 5 3 2 0 0 2 5/5/2023 23 11 3 3 1 0 1 5/1/2023 25 9 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.