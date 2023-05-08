Luis Robert will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (12-23) on Monday, May 8, when they clash with Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (9-26) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Royals have +105 odds to upset. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.25 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have gone 5-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (28.1%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 8-22 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Vinnie Pasquantino 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+225)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

