Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Monday at Kauffman Stadium against Zack Greinke, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.

Kansas City is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The Royals' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 136 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Greinke (1-4) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Greinke has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Colin Rea

