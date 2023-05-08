How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Monday at Kauffman Stadium against Zack Greinke, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.
- Kansas City is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- The Royals' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 136 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Greinke (1-4) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Greinke has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Colin Rea
