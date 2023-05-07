The Oakland Athletics (8-26) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Kansas City Royals (8-26) on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Athletics will give the ball to Mason Miller (0-1, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Ryan Yarbrough (0-4, 7.40 ERA).

Royals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - OAK (0-1, 3.52 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (0-4, 7.40 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

The Royals will send Yarbrough (0-4) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

In nine appearances this season, he has put up a 7.40 ERA and averages 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .300 against him.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mason Miller

Miller (0-1) will take to the mound for the Athletics and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he did not allow a hit in seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .173 in three games this season.

