How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Mason Miller, who gets the start for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 31 home runs.
- Kansas City is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 131 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.78) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.494 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Ryan Yarbrough will make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits against the Baltimore Orioles.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Corbin Burnes
