Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Mason Miller, who gets the start for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 31 home runs.

Kansas City is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 131 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.78) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.494 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Ryan Yarbrough will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits against the Baltimore Orioles.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes

