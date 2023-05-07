Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will try to get to Ryan Yarbrough when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Athletics are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Royals have -105 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Athletics -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (25.8%) in those contests.
  • This season, Kansas City has won eight of its 31 games, or 25.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 34 games with a total this season.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-16 6-10 3-13 5-12 6-18 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.