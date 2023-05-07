Royals vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will try to get to Ryan Yarbrough when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
The Athletics are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Royals have -105 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Athletics
|-115
|-105
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (25.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Kansas City has won eight of its 31 games, or 25.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 34 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-16
|6-10
|3-13
|5-12
|6-18
|2-7
