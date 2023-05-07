When the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Denver Nuggets (53-29) match up at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, Jamal Murray will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Nuggets' Last Game

On Friday, the Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114, led by Devin Booker with 47 points (plus nine assists and six rebounds). Murray was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 32 points, and he chipped in five assists and six boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 32 6 5 1 1 1 Nikola Jokic 30 17 17 0 1 1 Michael Porter Jr. 21 12 0 0 1 6

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is No. 1 on the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), making 63.2% from the field. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 23.0 12.4 8.2 1.0 0.4 1.5 Jamal Murray 23.2 4.7 5.9 0.9 0.4 2.9 Michael Porter Jr. 13.4 6.4 1.1 0.7 0.5 2.4 Aaron Gordon 13.0 5.3 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.9 Bruce Brown 11.2 3.5 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.4

