The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)

Nuggets (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Phoenix (27-19-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.4%) than Denver (11-6) does as the underdog (64.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).

The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

