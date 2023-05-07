The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .343.

Pratto has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), with multiple hits four times (40.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In two games this year, Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

