The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .198.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season (23.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.29).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 57 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • The Athletics are sending Miller (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .173 to opposing hitters.
