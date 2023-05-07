Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.
- Garcia got a hit in four of nine games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He did not homer last year in the nine games he appeared in.
- Garcia drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored in one of his nine games last year.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|9
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Miller gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .173 batting average against him.
