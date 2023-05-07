The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is hitting .255 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Olivares has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (25.9%).
  • In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In seven games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (37.0%), including three games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.29 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 57 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Miller (0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .173 batting average against him.
