Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 on May 7, 2023
Jack Hughes and Martin Necas are among the players with prop bets available when the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes play at Prudential Center on Sunday (at 3:30 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors (99 total points), having registered 43 goals and 56 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier has 80 points (one per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
Dougie Hamilton Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Dougie Hamilton has scored 22 goals and added 53 assists through 82 games for New Jersey.
Hamilton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Necas' 71 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
Put your picks to the test and bet on Devils vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Sebastian Aho is a top offensive contributor for Carolina with 68 total points this season. He has scored 36 goals and added 32 assists in 75 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.