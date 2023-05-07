Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.

Ayton, in his last showing, had four points and nine rebounds in a 121-114 win over the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll break down Ayton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 18 14.7 Rebounds 9.5 10 9.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.2 PRA 24.5 29.7 25.5 PR 23.5 28 24.3



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Ayton is responsible for taking 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 26 4 9 0 0 1 0 5/1/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

