Deandre Ayton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Nuggets - May 7
Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Ayton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|18
|14.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|10
|9.6
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|1.2
|PRA
|24.5
|29.7
|25.5
|PR
|23.5
|28
|24.3
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Ayton is responsible for taking 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.
- The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per contest.
- The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.
Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|26
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|33
|14
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|30
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/6/2023
|32
|16
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3/31/2023
|28
|8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|38
|22
|16
|2
|1
|2
|2
