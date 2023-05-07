Bobby Witt Jr. -- 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Witt Jr. is batting .240 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (24.2%).

In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 13 games this season (39.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

