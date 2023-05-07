Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 121-114 loss versus the Suns, Gordon put up nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Gordon, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 14.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.2 Assists -- 3 1.7 PRA 22.5 25.9 22.2 PR 20.5 22.9 20.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are third in the league, conceding 23.4 per game.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 39 9 7 1 0 2 0 5/1/2023 39 16 1 1 1 1 2 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

