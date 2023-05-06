Held from May 4- 7, Sam Burns is set to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Looking to wager on Burns at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sam Burns Insights

Burns has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Burns has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Burns has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Burns has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 21 -6 278 1 19 2 5 $5.5M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Burns has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Burns made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

The most recent time Burns played this event was in 2019, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Burns has played in the past year has been 215 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Burns shot better than 94% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Burns carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Burns had two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Burns' 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average (6.2).

At that last outing, Burns had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Burns finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Burns finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

