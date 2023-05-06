Player prop bet options for Vinnie Pasquantino, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Singer Stats

Brady Singer (2-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Singer has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 6.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 19 5.0 6 5 5 4 3 vs. Braves Apr. 14 5.0 10 8 8 8 0 at Giants Apr. 8 6.0 8 5 5 4 0

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 11 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI (35 total hits).

He's slashing .289/.383/.529 so far this season.

Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 hits with five doubles, three triples, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .237/.281/.435 on the year.

Witt Jr. takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 28 hits with three doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He has a slash line of .333/.448/.726 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 5 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 2-for-2 2 1 2 5

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has eight doubles, a triple, four walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .276/.346/.358 so far this season.

Ruiz has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 5 3-for-6 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Mariners May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

