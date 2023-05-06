Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (8-25) will square off with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (7-26) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (2-3, 8.49 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (0-2, 7.26 ERA)

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Royals have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

In the last 10 games, the Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Athletics have won in seven, or 21.2%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 5-15 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

