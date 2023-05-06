The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals, on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in MLB play with 29 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Kansas City is 20th in baseball, slugging .382.

The Royals have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Kansas City has the No. 26 offense in baseball, scoring 3.8 runs per game (127 total runs).

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a .293 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.81 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.495).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (2-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Singer has one quality start under his belt this season.

Singer is looking to record his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger

