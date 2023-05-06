Saturday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (8-25) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (7-26) at 7:10 PM (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 win for the Royals, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (2-3, 8.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.26 ERA).

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

The Royals have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

Kansas City has not been bigger favorites this season than the -175 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Kansas City has scored 127 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals' 5.81 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule