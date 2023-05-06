Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Saturday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (8-25) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (7-26) at 7:10 PM (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 win for the Royals, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (2-3, 8.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.26 ERA).
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.
- The Royals have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.
- Kansas City has not been bigger favorites this season than the -175 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Kansas City has scored 127 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.81 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Twins
|L 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
|May 2
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
|May 3
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
|May 4
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
