Saturday will see the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights square off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+105) against the Oilers (-125).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+105)

Golden Knights (+105) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.6)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have gone 6-11-17 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 50-23-9.

Edmonton is 17-9-7 (41 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers registered only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has finished 3-9-3 in the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Oilers have scored more than two goals 68 times, and are 51-10-7 in those games (to record 109 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-11-4 to register 48 points.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 34-10-4 (72 points).

The Oilers' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Oilers went 19-14-7 in those contests (45 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games this season the Golden Knights finished with only one goal, they have earned four points.

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 56 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (51-3-2).

Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games this season and has registered 39 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 31-7-5 (67 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 21-15-3 to register 45 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

