Nate Eaton returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland AthleticsMay 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 6, when he went 0-for-2 against the Angels.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

Eaton has while batting .040.

Eaton has gotten a hit once in 12 games this year, but has had no games with more than one.

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.

Eaton has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings