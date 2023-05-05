Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Athletics on May 5, 2023
Player props are listed for Vinnie Pasquantino and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brad Keller Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Keller Stats
- The Royals will hand the ball to Brad Keller (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Keller has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 24
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 18
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 12
|6.2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 7
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 34 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI.
- He's slashing .288/.382/.534 on the year.
- Pasquantino will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|vs. Orioles
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 hits with five doubles, three triples, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .237/.281/.435 slash line on the year.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 25 hits with two doubles, nine home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI.
- He's slashing .316/.434/.684 so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 31 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.338/.342 so far this season.
- Ruiz enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Mariners
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
