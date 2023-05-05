Player props are listed for Vinnie Pasquantino and Brent Rooker, among others, when the Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brad Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Keller Stats

The Royals will hand the ball to Brad Keller (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Keller has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 29 5.1 6 1 1 4 5 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 4.0 4 4 4 2 6 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 4.0 3 3 3 2 5 at Rangers Apr. 12 6.2 3 1 1 7 1 at Giants Apr. 7 5.2 3 1 1 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brad Keller's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 34 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI.

He's slashing .288/.382/.534 on the year.

Pasquantino will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 hits with five doubles, three triples, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .237/.281/.435 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 25 hits with two doubles, nine home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI.

He's slashing .316/.434/.684 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 31 hits with seven doubles, a triple, four walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .265/.338/.342 so far this season.

Ruiz enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Mariners May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.