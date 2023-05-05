Brad Keller will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals (8-24) on Friday, May 5 versus the Oakland Athletics (6-26), who will answer with Kyle Muller. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Athletics are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Royals (-155). The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Keller - KC (2-2, 3.56 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-2, 6.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and Athletics game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Royals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Royals have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (18.8%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious six times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.