How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and Esteury Ruiz will be among the star attractions when the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball with 28 total home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 21st in baseball with a .379 slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.7 runs per game (119 total runs).
- The Royals are last in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.
- The Royals strike out 9 times per game, the No. 22 average in MLB.
- Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
- Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.458).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brad Keller gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Keller is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.
- Keller will look to record his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Bailey Ober
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.