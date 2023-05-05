Bobby Witt Jr. and Esteury Ruiz will be among the star attractions when the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in baseball with 28 total home runs.

Kansas City ranks 21st in baseball with a .379 slugging percentage.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.7 runs per game (119 total runs).

The Royals are last in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 9 times per game, the No. 22 average in MLB.

Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).

Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.458).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Keller is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Keller will look to record his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn

