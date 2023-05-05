The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals, on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -145 +120 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Kansas City has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Kansas City has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-14-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have had a spread set for only two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-14 6-10 3-13 5-10 6-18 2-5

