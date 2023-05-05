Friday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (8-24) against the Oakland Athletics (6-26) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on May 5.

The Royals will give the nod to Brad Keller (2-2) against the Athletics and Kyle Muller (0-2).

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

The Royals lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Kansas City has not been bigger favorites this season than the -155 moneyline set for this game.

The Royals have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 119 total runs scored this season.

The Royals' 5.64 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule