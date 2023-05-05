The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 97-87 win against the Suns, Caldwell-Pope tallied 14 points.

In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.6 Assists -- 2.4 1.3 PRA -- 16 14.7 PR 12.5 13.6 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

