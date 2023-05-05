Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 5
The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|10.8
|10.8
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.8
|2.6
|Assists
|--
|2.4
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|16
|14.7
|PR
|12.5
|13.6
|13.4
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|2.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.
- Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.
- On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|41
|14
|5
|2
|4
|0
|1
|4/29/2023
|28
|10
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|27
|15
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|12/25/2022
|39
|15
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.