Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 5
Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|20
|22.8
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|4.4
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.6
|PRA
|34.5
|30.1
|33.8
|PR
|27.5
|23.9
|27.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|3.1
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Suns allow 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.
- The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 23.4 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Jamal Murray vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|39
|10
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4/29/2023
|37
|34
|5
|9
|6
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|25
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|43
|26
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
