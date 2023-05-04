Player props are available for Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis, among others, when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120)

The 30.5-point total set for Curry on Thursday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.

Curry has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (5.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-115) 2.5 (+115) 3.5 (+135) 1.5 (-167)

Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game are 5.9 higher than Thursday's prop total.

He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Poole's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-111) 3.5 (-154) 2.5 (+135) 4.5 (-105)

Thursday's prop bet for Klay Thompson is 23.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

Thompson's rebounding average of 4.1 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Thompson averages 2.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Thompson, at 4.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+160)

Davis' 25.9 points per game are 0.6 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

Davis has pulled down 12.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (14.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+130)

Thursday's over/under for LeBron James is 25.5 points. That's 3.4 fewer than his season average of 28.9.

James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

