The Baltimore Orioles (20-10) visit the Kansas City Royals (8-23) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-5) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 4.07 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-5, 5.86 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Lyles is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Lyles will try to secure his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez (1-0) will take the mound for the Orioles, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 23-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.07 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

Rodriguez has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

