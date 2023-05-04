You can wager on player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Vinnie Pasquantino and others on the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals ahead of their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 11 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (33 total hits).

He has a .292/.389/.549 slash line so far this season.

Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 hits with four doubles, three triples, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .222/.263/.421 on the season.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .130 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 35 hits with five doubles, four home runs, 25 walks and 18 RBI.

He has a .313/.432/.464 slash line on the year.

Rutschman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 2 4-for-5 3 0 1 6 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Mateo Stats

Jorge Mateo has five doubles, six home runs, six walks and 18 RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .325/.371/.613 slash line on the season.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

