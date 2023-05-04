The Baltimore Orioles versus Kansas City Royals game on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ryan Mountcastle and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 25 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Kansas City has scored 109 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.46) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.436 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (0-5) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lyles has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Twins L 8-6 Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito

