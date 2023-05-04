Thursday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Baltimore Orioles (20-10) taking on the Kansas City Royals (8-23) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-5) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Royals have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won two of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (109 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule