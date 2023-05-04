Thursday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Baltimore Orioles (20-10) taking on the Kansas City Royals (8-23) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-5) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.
  • When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
  • The Royals have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Kansas City has won two of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.5 runs per game (109 total).
  • Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.46 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 28 @ Twins L 8-6 Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
April 29 @ Twins W 3-2 Brad Keller vs Bailey Ober
April 30 @ Twins L 8-4 Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
May 2 Orioles L 11-7 Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
May 3 Orioles W 6-0 Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
May 4 Orioles - Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 5 Athletics - Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
May 6 Athletics - Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
May 7 Athletics - Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
May 8 White Sox - Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
May 9 White Sox - Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito

