The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is batting .400 with a double and two walks.
  • In 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Pratto has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.