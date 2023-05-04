MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .180 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
- In 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
- He has homered in three games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (25.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (14.8%).
- He has scored in eight of 27 games (29.6%), including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
