Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.
- In four of nine games last year (44.4%), Garcia picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
- Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Garcia drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored in one of his nine games last season.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|9
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
