The Baltimore Orioles (20-9) will rely on Adley Rutschman when they visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (7-23) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (4-0, 3.93 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-4, 6.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Royals and Orioles matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 14 out of the 16 games, or 87.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Orioles have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (24.1%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.