How to Watch the Royals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle will take on Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 24 home runs.
- Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 103 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Zack Greinke (0-4) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- In six starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Mahle
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Bailey Ober
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
